Pickup truck crash hospitalizes man and downs traffic signal in Kill Devil Hills

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A man was hospitalized after he knocked down a traffic signal in his Dodge Ram when he reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel early Tuesday morning, Kill Devil Hills police say.

Officers with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department responded to the crash at around 1:00 a.m. on US 158 (South Croatan Highway). The 51-year-old man from Pennsylvania reportedly fell asleep while driving his 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 when he crossed over the opposite lanes and crashed into a traffic signal pole, a wooden utility pole, and the “Welcome to Kill Devil Hills” sign. KDHPD says impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

The driver and his 59-year-old passenger were taken to Outer Banks Health Hospital in Nags Head. The driver was later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further medical care, KDHPD says.

The crash caused a traffic signal pole to fall into the roadway, which is now disabled, while other traffic signals at the intersection are operating with a red flashing light. Barricades are in place on East and West Eighth Street restricting traffic to right turns only onto U.S. 158. Northbound and southbound traffic on US 158 remain open.

The KDHPD reminds drivers of the serious dangers associated with fatigued driving and strongly encourages drivers to prioritize safety by getting adequate rest before traveling.