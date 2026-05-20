Outer Banks ready for summer rush as Memorial Day kick-off nears

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The roads are busy, the restaurant foot traffic is steady and people are spending time on the beach — it must almost be Memorial Day on the Outer Banks. Businesses and restaurants are ready to welcome visitors while also keeping in mind the challenges that might be facing tourists this year.

"We're pretty solid. It will sell out this weekend," said Linda Sabadic, general manager of the Outer Banks Motor Lodge.

Sabadic said that this year, like previous years, the expectation is for the Outer Banks Motor Lodge to sell out for Memorial Day weekend.

"It is, yeah, yeah, and I think for everybody across the Outer Banks," said Sabadic.

Sabadic said that once again, more than half their bookings for the season are by returning guests, but they're looking forward to new guests as well.

"We have a lot of guests, it's their first time. But we do have 60% that are repeat guests, and we love seeing that," said Sabadic.

Just up the road is where News 3 found Mama Kwan's Tiki Bar and Grill owner Kevin Cherry, where we asked his thoughts about the upcoming summer season.

"I'm very optimistic. Even though we have a war going on, we have rising gas prices, and a lot of other issues that we're dealing with, I feel like that people are still going to want to take their vacation," said Cherry.

Gas prices are something News 3 talked about with Cherry at length. He said he doesn't think it will stop people from visiting.

"I feel like that people are still going to want to take their vacation. They worked a full year, they need a break, and we're a drive-thru destination. So, I feel very optimistic they'll make it down to the Outer Banks," said Cherry.

Cherry also said gas prices aren't just impacting everyday drivers, but the drivers that deliver food to the restaurant.

"When we buy all of our food, cheese and beef and such, all comes in, they'll have a fuel charge tacked on and puts (it) right on top of us. Then we have to give it to you guys, the consumers, whether we want to or not, we still have to make a profit in order to sustain ourselves," said Cherry.

Cherry said he is holding the line for now, but menu prices are expected to go up.

"We'll have to go up on prices here soon, doing my best not to. We are a local restaurant, and we have a lot of people that come in here four or five times a week, and these guys I try to take care of as much as possible," said Cherry.

Cherry also talked about what his staffing situation looks like for the season. He has three fewer international students coming this summer than expected, but he feels his business will be just fine.

"As far as staffing goes, I'm very fortunate because I'm a year-round restaurant, and I do offer housing, and I pay a very livable wage," said Cherry.

Overall, restaurants and businesses are looking forward to the season and being able to provide the same service to regular visitors and new ones.

"I feel very positive that we're going to have another really good year in the Outer Banks, and we're going to do our best to make sure that we can take people's minds off of all the worry that they have. That's the beautiful part about being on the beach," said Cherry.

"We are excited about this summer. I've got a lot of solid bookings, which I've been talking to other people up and down the beach, I think everybody's doing the same," said Sabadic.

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