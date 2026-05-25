Outer Banks communities unite to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The crowds are out enjoying the Outer Banks this weekend, but the crowds came out for a much bigger reason on Monday: Memorial Day remembrances. A number of events were held to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"I worked to do life-saving intervention on the most critically wounded patients, and seeing them humbly and fearlessly almost just kind of set aside all the things at home in order for a larger call to action is what really spoke strength to me," said Kelly Molina, an Army veteran and vice chair of the OBX American Legion Post 26.

Molina spent nearly a decade in the U.S. Army as a combat medic. She deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom as part of a Forward Surgical Team and served as the officer in charge of the Recovery ICU. Molina was the guest speaker at Nags Head's Memorial Day remembrance ceremony, where she talked about the importance of remembrance.

"It's in those who answer the call during a time of need for their country and for their neighbors. Taking time to stop and pause, and reflect, and say those names, and carry on their stories by coming together and strengthening through community and uplifting others," said Molina.

At the Kill Devil Hills Veterans Memorial, News 3 found Pam Buscemi and the Outer Banks Chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America. On Memorial Day, this site holds even more meaning.

"As a chapter, we presented our first Gold Star banner to Sheila Williamson, her son Marshall Hugh Caddy died in Iraq in 2004 and we presented her Gold Star banner in 2008 and then we followed up with this memorial stone here," said Buscemi.

The group and fellow community members take the time to speak the names of soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice, placing a rose at Staff Sgt. Marshall Caddy's memorial stone.

"It's close to home. We all have children that have served, grandchildren that have served, veterans, and it hits close to home. It could be any one of us," said Buscemi.

Memorial Day is an emotional day for many as we take a moment to make sure every person is never forgotten. Here in the Outer Banks, it also means the world to veterans to see the many people who show up.

"How important it is to show up for these ceremonies and get involved if you're not already. Whether you're a service member or not in your community, coming together brings strength," said Molina.

"It's very significant. It's wonderful to see how many do come out. It's very heartwarming that people remember," said Buscemi.

Memorial Day remembrances were also held in Kitty Hawk, Southern Shores and Manteo.

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