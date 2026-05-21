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Portion of Buxton beach reopens after a nearly year-long closure

Photo of lifeguard stand on Old Lighthouse Beach.jpeg
Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Photo of lifeguard stand on Old Lighthouse Beach.jpeg
Posted

BUXTON, N.C. — A more than mile-long portion of beach has reopened, according to a Cape Hatteras National Seashore official.

The reopened stretch runs from the south end of Buxton to off-road vehicle ramp 43, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore official.

The beach parking area will be reopened in the coming days after a contractor removes house collapse debris in the area, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore official. Lifeguards will monitor this beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The newly-reopened portion of Buxton beach had soil testing performed by the Army Corps of Engineers with consultations from the U.S. Public Health Service and Dare County's Department of Health and Human Services.

The beach in front of the Village of Buxton remains closed due to threatened oceanfront structures. That section is expected to reopen after Dare County’s upcoming beach nourishment project.

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