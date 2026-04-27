Three rescued from water in Corolla's first ocean save of the year

COROLLA, N.C. — We're a month away from full-time lifeguards being on the beach in Corolla, but emergency organizations had to snap into action on April 22. On what seemed like a calm day in the Atlantic Ocean, offshore wind gusts swept three people on inner tubes out. The incident shows that emergencies in the ocean can happen at any time and serve as a reminder for any beachgoer to know before you go.

"I was the first one on the beach, immediately started donning my wetsuit and getting the rescue board," said Chet Flemming, a captain with Currituck County Fire and EMS.

Flemming is a captain with Currituck County Fire and EMS, but just a few days ago he turned into a lifeguard when a 911 call came in about three people in inner tubes who had been swept out into the ocean.

"Made contact with the first individual that was closest to shore He was doing well. He was calm, cool and collected, and instructed him to wait here additional help is coming. Then proceeded out to the two individuals that were further out to make contact with them," said Flemming.

Flemming stayed with the two people who were farther out as a Corolla Beach Rescue lifeguard went in with another rescue board and brought in the person closest to shore. All of this happened while a jet ski was launched with CBR Director and Chief Michael Cherry to rescue the other two people.

"What folks don't realize is, once that wind gets past the barrier of the dune and the houses, it really picks up about 300 yards out. That's how we had one get about 200 yards out, he got in. The other two, we ended up over a mile out, that's the big difference in that one," said Cherry.

It was a successful joint operation by the three organizations on scene, which is a testament to their close working relationship in season and out of it. A relationship that includes a number of training's that allow for anyone to step into any role that's needed in a water rescue.

"Our staffing isn't up to full season staffing yet, so we have to, you know, work together to put the staffing together that we're going to need to to effectively make this rescue and make it safely," said Sean Wilson, deputy chief with Corolla Fire and Rescue.

"Though it is early season and staffing is not what it would be in peak season, we are certainly capable of effecting a rescue such as this, this time of year," said Flemming.

"We've really honed in working together as a team abd I'm very proud of of what we do and how we do it here," said Cherry.

But it's also an event that each emergency organization hopes visitors can take as an educational moment of checking conditions of the ocean before you go out in it.

"That day from the shore, the ocean looked very calm and flat. Unfortunately, that day the wind was 30 miles an hour plus out of the west, which is going to blow you offshore. They did have flotation. That's my big thing, is everyone needs to have flotation on in the ocean, so that was great. But unfortunately, the wind won that day," said Cherry.

Cherry stressing that having flotation out in the water is vital.

"Do not enter the water in the ocean, my professional opinion, unless you're wearing flotation. Because if you get in trouble, if you get tired, your muscles lock up, whatever it might be, if you got something you can hang on and float and wait for help, you've bought yourself time, and time is our greatest asset or enemy when it comes to life saving in the ocean," said Cherry.

Each emergency organization encourages every person coming to the beach to check the conditions of the ocean, something they can easily do with lifeguards in stands or on ATV's during the summer season. But during the off-season, there are plenty of tools to utilize, too, like going to CBR's website or reaching out directly. Local fire stations also are a resource that visitors can utilize about the conditions, along with the Outer Banks Love the Beach, Respect the Ocean campaign that has the conditions each day.