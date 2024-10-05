Coast Guard releases investigations from former Buxton Beach facilities

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Coast Guard released their findings on their Buxton Beach facilities, as they've been closed since September 2023 due to a petroleum leak.

The report says chemical levels from the former base are not at actionable remediation levels, meaning they aren't at levels that would require a cleanup according to federal law.

Watch: Questions remain over approach to clean-up of former military facility in Buxton

In September, residents complained about the site and inquired about solutions to clean the beach and find the source of the link.

"This doesn't make sense. That's the frustration that our citizens are feeling, is the fact that it's been four months and the folks that are supposed to review this haven't gotten the report," said Bob Woodard, chair of the Dare County Board of Commissioners during September's meeting.

Watch: Crews ramp up efforts at Buxton Beach after most recent report

The Coast Guard says they'll continue to support the national park service and the army corps of engineers with the cleanup effort.