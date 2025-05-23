Corolla wild horse gets head stuck — and unstuck — from ladder

COROLLA, N.C. — A wild horse in Corolla had gotten herself into an odd situation Friday morning, the Corolla Wild Horse fund told WTKR News 3.

A mare was spotted with a ladder stuck around her neck. Photos of the mare show the horse's head between the second and third step — with her foal in tow.

Corolla Wild Horse Fund Corolla horse gets ladder stuck on head



A crew tried to work with the horse to remove the ladder, but were initially unsuccessful due to her being too fast and hard to wrangle.

"We got lucky when she dropped her head to graze at one point and the ladder slipped down over one ear," the CWHF wrote on Facebook. "We all held our breath and thank goodness it fell the rest of the way off."