Crew of Hatteras-based boat win $1.7 million after catching 500+ lb. blue marlin

MOOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — RELEASE, a boat based in Hatteras, North Carolina, and its crew made the catch of a lifetime at this year's Big Rock Tournament: a 504-pound blue marlin worth over $1.7 million.

While Captain Rom Whitaker has been competing in the annual tournament for decades, this is his first time bringing in a blue marlin, event organizers say. And it's not your average marlin: the 504-pound catch was the second-heaviest blue marlin caught on day one of the tournament.

The Big Rock Tournament

The crew spent an hour and seven minutes on the 53-foot Sullivan boat fighting the massive fish, organizers say.

"The crowd went wild when they heard '504 pounds.' On the spot, the crew became millionaires," said Big Rock Tournament.

WATCH: Fisherman says Elizabeth River looks healthier following cleanup efforts

Elizabeth River Project receives funding for last phase on Money Point cleanup

RELEASE won the MTU & Western Branch Diesel Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $1,729,750. Another boat, GAME TIME, claimed the top spot with its 516-pound blue marlin worth $1.8 million.

For more information on this year's Big Rock Tournament, click here.