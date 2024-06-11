Watch Now
Crew of Hatteras-based boat win $1.7 million after catching 500+ lb. blue marlin

Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 11, 2024

MOOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — RELEASE, a boat based in Hatteras, North Carolina, and its crew made the catch of a lifetime at this year's Big Rock Tournament: a 504-pound blue marlin worth over $1.7 million.

While Captain Rom Whitaker has been competing in the annual tournament for decades, this is his first time bringing in a blue marlin, event organizers say. And it's not your average marlin: the 504-pound catch was the second-heaviest blue marlin caught on day one of the tournament.

The crew spent an hour and seven minutes on the 53-foot Sullivan boat fighting the massive fish, organizers say.

"The crowd went wild when they heard '504 pounds.' On the spot, the crew became millionaires," said Big Rock Tournament.

RELEASE won the MTU & Western Branch Diesel Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $1,729,750. Another boat, GAME TIME, claimed the top spot with its 516-pound blue marlin worth $1.8 million.

For more information on this year's Big Rock Tournament, click here.

