Dare County Schools awards teacher and principal of the year

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Dare County Schools leaders surprised two of its staff members on Friday, presenting them with the 2025-2026 Teacher and Principal of the Year awards.

The day started at First Flight Middle School, where 7th-grade social studies teacher Bruce Gemmill was presented with the Teacher of the Year award.

"It's unexpected, but I feel very humbled and honored to have it," said Gemmill.

The next stop was at Nags Head Elementary School, where Kelly Flora was presented with the Principal of the Year award.

"I am completely surprised, very excited to have this honor to represent Dare County Schools. This is the best Friday ever," said Flora.

Both Flora and Gemmill are proud to receive the awards for what they strive to do every day.

"We're here for the kids, you come in every day just ready to go," said Flora.

"It's one of those things that you never really give much thought to as a teacher, right? I come to work each day for the kids. I just let my teaching speak for itself, so to know that it is recognized at this sort of level makes me feel good," said Gemmill.

Also appreciating the support they have in their schools each and every day.

"It's definitely been a team effort. I have an amazing staff that have given blood, sweat and tears to me the last four years. They have been absolutely phenomenal. I could not have done any of this without them. So all the praise, all the credit, goes to everybody I work with every day," said Flora.

Gimmell shares that he does his best every day to get his students ready for the future, and being able to see what his students achieve is special.

"That's the most satisfying feeling a teacher can have, is when you get that confirmation that you are playing a role in their lives as they go on, even here in middle school," said Gemmill.