Dog helps family of 4 escape fire in OBX

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A family's dog helped to alert them to a two-alarm fire in their house late Thursday night — possibly saving their lives.

That's according to the Colington Volunteer Fire Department, which dispatched crews around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.

The occupants made it out safely — thanks in part to their dog, which had alerted the family to the fire on the exterior of the home, fire officials say.

One occupant who became trapped by the blaze as it extended up to the second floor was able to escape by breaking a window and climbing off the second-story deck. Thankfully there were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

Colington was assisted by fire crews from Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Kitty Hawk and Southern Shores.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.