Emergency ferry helps stranded visitors leave Hatteras Island, N.C. 12 expected to reopen Wednesday

STUMPY POINT, N.C. — The emergency ferry route between Stumpy Point and Rodanthe was activated late Sunday morning to help get stranded tourists off Hatteras Island and allow full-time residents back onto the island. This comes as N.C. 12 has been closed since Thursday morning after sustaining around 1,000 feet of damage on Pea Island from the coastal storm.

"I'm about in tears. I mean, I'm still choked up," said Mauree Hedrick, visiting Hatteras Island from the Asheboro, N.C., area.

That was Hedrick's reaction as she stepped off the ferry in Stumpy Point from Rodanthe. Hedrick boarded the ferry on foot because the car lines were so long to get on the ferry.

"Mine and my friend Sarah's husbands are still over there, they have our cars. I had my son come and pick us up because he was not down here with us," said Hedrick.

This is still the reality for many right now on Hatteras Island, long lines and not knowing when they'll be able to get home. N.C. 12 has been closed since Thursday morning because of damage to the road near the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. On Sunday, the emergency ferry route between Stumpy Point and Rodanthe was activated. It's now running on a 24-hour schedule to help get people to and from Hatteras Island.

"As soon as the word was given, we started mobilizing the ferries and all the personnel and all the essentials to to be able to stand this up," said Jed Dixon, director of NCDOT's Ferry Division.

Dixon shared when they last used this service.

"2013 we stood this up for a scour issue for the Bonner Bridge, and we ran that for just a few days, and then we were able to to make the repairs. Prior to that, we had two events back to back: Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Irene," said Dixon.

Dixon said this is a vital service when it's needed.

"It's been very useful to support the Outer Banks when this has happened. Obviously this is not something we run every day, we train to stand this up and we're prepared to do it when when needed," said Dixon.

With hundreds of drivers still expected to be stranded on Hatteras Island, Dixon understands the frustrations of this being one of the only ways on and off the island at this time.

"We know there's a lot of long lines in Rodanthe, and we just ask for patience from the folks that are over there. We're doing our very best and we'll make sure that we're going to support the recovery as long as it takes," said Dixon.

The three ferries operating on this route can hold around 30 vehicles each, depending on how big the vehicles are.

For visitors like Hedrick, she's just happy to be able to make it back, but this is an unforgettable experience for her.

"It was very traumatizing. I'm sure people on the island are used to it, but we were not," said Hedrick.

NCDOT announced Monday that it expects to reopen N.C. 12 to northbound traffic only Wednesday morning. That will be done through a one-lane temporary detour. NCDOT shared this in a press release Monday about the work going on there at this time:

"After tidal conditions eased Sunday, work began on re-creating a protective sand dune along the highway while removing asphalt and grading for a one-lane onsite detour. Work continued early this morning, and crews are now confident that a Wednesday morning reopening will take place."

It's not clear when southbound traffic will be allowed to go down to Hatteras Island again. NCDOT says that will be a decision Dare County officials will have to make.

Though visitors are allowed on the ferry off Hatteras Island on the Rodanthe and Hatteras routes right now, no visitors are allowed to get on ferries to Rodanthe or Hatteras at this time. NCDOT outlined this in a press release on Monday.

"Dare County’s emergency entry restrictions are in place for all departures to Hatteras. That means that ONLY essential personnel, critical business vendors, and permanent Hatteras Island residents will be allowed onto Hatteras-bound ferries."

With a state of emergency declared on Hatteras Island, it's unclear when this will change.

Ferries between Stumpy Point and Rodanthe are operating on a 24-hour schedule that also expanded on Monday that can be found below. The location of the Rodanthe ferry terminal is 23170 Myrna Peters Road, and the Stumpy Point ferry terminal is 100 Log Storage Road.

Rodanthe to Stumpy Point: 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 11 p.m., 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Stumpy Point to Rodanthe: 5 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 11 p.m., 12:30 a.m., and 2 a.m.

Hatteras to Ocracoke: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., and midnight

Ocracoke to Hatteras: 4 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.

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