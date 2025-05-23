Fire damages Captain Bob's BBQ & Seafood in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS CO., N.C. — A fire damaged Captain Bob's BBQ & Seafood on Thursday evening, according to Fire Chief Drew Woodard with the Hertford Fire Department.

Fire crews received the call about the fire at Captain Bob's on Ocean Highway at 5:30 p.m. Chief Woodard stated that the fire started in the pit house behind the restaurant, where they cook barbecue. Upon arrival, fire crews found that the fire had spread from the pit house to the restaurant.

Chief Woodard reported that the restaurant was evacuated and no one was injured; however, the pit house was completely destroyed.

The Hertford Fire Department, Bethel Fire Department, Winfall Fire Department, and Inter-County Fire Department all responded to the incident.