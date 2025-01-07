Fire reported at Cape Hatteras Bodie Island Light Station keeper's quarters

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The historic Double keeper's Quarters at the Cape Hatteras Bodie Island Light Station drew in fire crews from multiple departments Tuesday when a fire was reported in the structure around noon, according to a Facebook post from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which operates the park.

Crews from Nags Head reported smoke coming from all four chimneys of the keeper's quarters, while crews from Roanoke Island, Kill Devil Hills, Colington, and Dare County also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and all occupants got out of the building safely.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore is grateful for the timely response to this afternoon’s fire by multiple local fire departments,” stated David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “Their efforts minimized damages to this historic structure.”

The Seashore is assessing how much damage was done to the Double Keeper's Quarters, which was built in 1872 alongside the lighthouse. Nags Head Fire is assisting with the investigation.

The Double Keeper's Quarters will be closed "indefinitely," the National Seashore says, while they investigate and repair the damage.