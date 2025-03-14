Hundreds of pelicans dead from suspected bird flu on Cape Hatteras

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Nearly 400 birds — mostly brown pelicans — were found dead from suspected bird flu in Hatteras, N.C. in late February, an official with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed to WTKR News 3 Friday.

On Feb. 26, the commission learned of a pelican die off on Cora June Island. Their investigation found around 329 brown pelicans, 66 seagulls, a loon and a dovekie had all died. Preliminary lab results suggest they were positive for HPAI, or avian influenza, according to Miranda Turner with the commission.

The North Carolina commission is still waiting for final results from the national lab.

Watch related: USDA touts $1 billion plan to combat bird flu, lower egg prices

USDA head touts $1 billion plan to combat bird flu, lower egg prices

Cora June is a known nesting area for brown pelicans, Turner said, which is likely responsible for the rapid spread of the virus.

Turner added that, while this is a severe die-off event, bird flu has not led to significant declines in population.

The brown pelican population remains stable, Turner said.

Anyone who encounters a sick or dead bird is asked to call the NCWRC helpline.