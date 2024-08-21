Jennette's Pier in Nags Head now has lights that help protect wildlife

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Jennette's Pier in Nags Head recently added 200 new exterior light fixtures to help protect wildlife.

The new amber lights reduce light pollution, which is beneficial to both wildlife and people enjoying the pier, according to the North Carolina Aquariums.

“This specific color temperature is far less disruptive to insects, bats, birds, and most importantly along the oceanfront, sea turtles,” said pier director Mike Remige. “It also reduces eye strain for people, better preserving our night vision.”

The amber hue also reduces light pollution, which sea turtle conservation groups say hurts nesting turtles and their clutch of hatchlings.

After sea turtle eggs hatch, they're conditioned to use the reflection of the moon and stars on the water to make their way from the beach to the water, according to N.C. Aquariums. Light pollution can confuse them and prevent them from reaching the ocean, making them susceptible to dehydration or being harmed by predators, the aquariums added.

The aquariums added that mothers may not nest near light pollution.

N.C. Aquariums aren't the only organization working to protect wildlife: The amber lights are part of a growing trend along North Carolina's coast where beach towns, parks and neighborhoods work to decrease artificial lighting, the aquariums said.

The N.C. Aquarium Society funded the 200 new installations, including low-mounted pathway lights, wall sconces, overhead recessed can lights, bollards, and lampposts, the aquariums said.