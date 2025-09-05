License plate agency returns to the Outer Banks

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — In December 2024, the longtime license plate agency in Manteo closed its doors. Meaning, since January, Dare County residents would need to travel off the island into surrounding counties for in-person license plate business. That changed on Thursday as the brand new LPA office opened its doors in Kitty Hawk, and it was a full house.

"I think a lot of people are excited to get going, it's been a long time," said Josh Bass, co-owner of the office.

The new location has more space, stations and employees, with hopes that it will allow for a quick and easy visit for residents. It’s also the first time residents will once again be able to access the “OBX” specific license plates since last year.

"I think people have been waiting for those plates for a long time, and I think the residents of Dare County and the surrounding areas really wanted something close and centrally located, and I hope we've provided that," said Bass.

Bass also shared that the customer service at the Manteo location was top-notch, and he wants to continue that standard here as well.

"People loved the Manteo location. We want to keep that great customer service," said Bass.

The license plate agency is located at 3809 N. Croatan Highway, Unit F, in Kitty Hawk and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.