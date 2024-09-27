Loved ones of missing Currituck Co. man remember him in candlelight ceremony

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC. — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who’s been missing for three months.

42-year old Martrell Andre Lamar has been missing since July 2, says the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch: Man missing for over a month in Currituck County

Man missing for over a month in Currituck County

His family still looking for answers and clues as to where he could be and if he's alive and safe.

Family and friends of Martrell Andre Lamar gathered with candles in hand remembering and honoring his life.

He's been missing for three months and there's still no trace of him.

"I just want answers. I need closure. If I wanted to make if I wanted to make a service for him, I couldn’t even do that because I don’t know where it is," Lamar's mother Debra Freeman said.

Lamar’s mother, Debra Freeman says the 42-year-old had lived in Currituck county for the last six months with his girlfriend.

"He went missing on the second and they were on the bridge arguing and I heard her. They ran out of gas in her car. She was waiting for someone to pick her up. The detectives say they found out who picked her up but they haven’t told me any information about who it was," Freeman said.

Lamar’s family believes his girlfriend knows more.

"I reached out to her and she hasn’t answered. I texted her and no replies," Freeman said.

Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say Lamar was last seen walking to a convenience store in Knotts Island, North Carolina.

However, Lamar's mother says that’s not the case.

"When I spoke to him on the phone, he told me he was on the Ferry Bridge Road so those are conflicting stories," Freeman said.

Lamar’s sister Keanisha Harris says there’s not a day that goes by where she doesn’t think about her brother.

"Until I see a body or him again, I’m still praying and hoping for the best at this point because he wouldn’t leave. He has no car, no job," Harris said.

If you know where Martrell Andre Lamar could be or information that could help detectives, call the Currituck Sheriff’s Office at 252-453-3633.