Man who suffered cardiac arrest on Nags Head beach thanks lifeguard, others for saving his life

NAGS HEAD, N.C — The Nags Head Board of Commissioners thanked several first responders on Wednesday for their efforts in saving the life of a cardiac arrest victim.

On June 9, Dounia Hage, a first-year lifeguard in Nags Head, responded after a man on the beach appeared to be having a heart attack, according to Nags Head officials.

Hage began CPR on Clay White, 64, and was assisted by lifeguard Mason Lenz, Ocean Rescue Supervisors Michael Federline and Reier Gilbertson, and Acting Ocean Rescue Captain Michael Dew. Nags Head Fire Rescue Captain Phil Wolfe, Lieutenant Trevor Tilley, and Engineer James Phillips also responded and assisted with the resuscitation efforts.

White's heart was restarted and he was taken to Outer Banks Health Hospital before being transferred to Norfolk for additional treatment.

Nationwide, only one in 10 survive cardiac arrest, officials noted. White has since made a full recovery. He attended the August 7 meeting to express his gratitude for the responders who saved him that day.

“I am blessed by what has happened and these responders are truly the greatest,” said White.