Moyock man arrested on murder charges after fatal shooting in Wedgewood Lakes

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on Wedgewood Dr in the Wedgewood Lakes subdivision to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving on scene, Deputies identified a gunshot victim, Skylar Benjamin Haislip. Mr. Haislip was transported away from the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel and passed away on the way to a trauma center.

The alleged shooter was identified as Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 32, of Moyock, NC. Mr. Harris fled the scene on foot. A canvas of the area was initiated, and a canine unit was deployed for a track. The track along with CID intel and phone pings gave a location at Willow Dr. in which the SWAT team was called in to secure the area.

At approximately 12:30 am on Saturday, Dec. 7, Mr. Harris was located and arrested by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team and charged with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held at the Currituck County Detention Center under no Bond. This case is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.