Nags Head prepares to open bids for next beach nourishment project

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The fall and winter storms on the Outer Banks are challenging for our shoreline here. That's clear on Hatteras Island that has been hit by storm after storm on top of facing rapid erosion in areas like Rodanthe and Buxton.

But the northern Outer Banks towns see the impacts of storms and erosion too. Many town's using beach nourishment to help replenish the shorelines about every five years.

"Prior to the initial project in 2011 we conducted here in Nags Head, we looked a bit like Hatteras Island where they're having issues right now," said Roberta Thuman, public information officer for the Town of Nags Head.

Prior to the Town of Nags Head's first beach nourishment project 14 years ago, Thuman explains that the town was going through a difficult time on the shoreline.

"We were losing streets, water lines, homes. At that time, we decided we had to find an answer and a solution so that our town would remain a successful town," said Thuman.

The northern part of the town, like many across the northern Outer Banks, only sees a bit of erosion each year, but South Nags Head, closer to Oregon Inlet, is different.

"The erosion rates up in northern Nags Head could be just a couple feet a year, whereas in South Nags Head, it could be as high as eight to 10 feet a year. So that's where most of the sand is placed during these projects. In this particular project coming up, we'll place it from the Bonnett Street Public Access, south down to our line with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore," said Thuman.

Leaders in both Kitty Hawk and Nags Head are already looking ahead to their next beach nourishment projects, most likely coming in 2027.

"We'll be opening bids for the project on November 13. That will give us a better idea of what to expect, whether or not the cost will allow us to do in 2026 or in 2027," said Thuman.

The Town of Nags Head was the first in Dare County to do a full-scale beach nourishment project 14 years ago.

"We were the first in the county to conduct a full scale beach nourishment project. That was in 2011 and that's how important it is to us. We went at it alone. It was, at the time, the largest locally funded beach nourishment project in the United States," said Thuman.

The future project will be the fourth time the town will have a beach nourishment project — a project the town clearly feels is important to its future.

"Restoring our beach is keeping our economy alive," said Thuman.

Thurman says the town estimates the project cost to be in the high $30 million to low $40 million range. Once the town opens the bids, the Board of Commissioners will be holding a beach nourishment workshop in mid-December, and in January they hope to make a decision and move forward.