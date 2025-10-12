NC 12 closures, ferry suspensions in OBX

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation say portions of NC 12 remain closed across multiple Outer Banks locations after ocean overwash from a strong coastal storm made travel unsafe. Crews are monitoring conditions and expect all affected sections to reopen by Monday, Oct. 13, at noon.

Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands

NC 12 remains closed on both Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands as NCDOT crews continue emergency dune restoration work.

In a Sunday evening update, NCDOT said workers used dump trucks from a nearby sand stockpile to rebuild the protective dune on Hatteras Island. Crews plan to work through the night and return Monday morning to continue repairs.

The agency urged travelers not to attempt to drive through closed sections, warning that high surf and sand continue to make the highway impassable.

Drivers can find the latest road and ferry information at DriveNC.gov.

Pea Island

On Sunday, NCDOT confirmed that NC 12 on Pea Island is closed between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe after a dune breach late in the morning left the highway covered in ocean overwash.

Officials say crews will work to restore the road, which is expected to reopen by Monday at noon, weather permitting.

Cedar Island

Farther south, NC 12 on Cedar Island is closed between Old Cedar Island Road and Lola Road due to ocean overwash. The Cedar Island–Ocracoke ferry route remains suspended because of rough conditions.

That section is also expected to reopen by Monday, Oct. 13, at 12 p.m.

NCDOT continues to advise drivers to avoid affected areas and to check for updates as tides and conditions may change overnight.