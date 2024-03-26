NC12 remains open and passable on Hatteras, NC12 on north end of Ocracoke will remain close

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

After storms last weekend and in anticipation of possible storms this week, NCDOT has provided updates on closures for NC12.

3/26 at 12:30 p.m. UPDATE: Unfortunately, due to worsening conditions and another low pressure system expected to affect the area beginning tomorrow, NC12 on the north end of Ocracoke will remain closed for the next several days. Those wishing to access or leave Ocracoke Village should use ferry routes to/from Swan Quarter or Cedar Island.

NWS Newport/Morehead reports another coastal low is forecast to impact the area Wednesday night through Friday. This low will bring a threat of heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal impacts.

3/26 at 8:30 a.m. UPDATE: Persistent low off the coast is causing more troubles today on NC12.



OCRACOKE Remains closed with consistent ocean overwash.

HATTERAS & PEA ISLANDS: Open and passable with sand/water on the roadway. Drive with EXTREME CAUTION at reduced speeds.

FERRY SERVICE between Hatteras and Ocracoke will remain suspended.

NWS Newport/Morehead reports another coastal low is forecast to impact the area Wednesday night through Friday. This low will bring a threat of heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal impacts.

Stay with News 3 for updates.