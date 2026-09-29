N.C. 12 reopens to northbound traffic leaving Hatteras Island ahead of schedule today

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation will reopen one lane of N.C. 12 on Pea Island to northbound traffic at 3 p.m. Tuesday, a day earlier than Wednesday's scheduled reopening.

A one-lane gravel stretch of N.C. 12 will carry traffic northbound first. As northbound congestion subsides, southbound traffic will be allowed, with alternating one-way directions controlled by an automatic flagger system. Current State of Emergency restrictions will remain in place even when southbound traffic resumes, meaning only Priority One and Priority Two individuals will be permitted to enter Hatteras Island.

Dare County officials will announce when southbound traffic will be allowed. There is no timeline for when the road will reopen to southbound traffic or when visitor access will be restored. Visitors with upcoming Hatteras Island reservations should not travel toward the island at this time and should contact their accommodations directly with questions.

Heavy congestion is expected when the temporary roadway opens at 3 p.m. Northbound traffic was already lined up overnight in anticipation of the reopening, NCDOT said.

The highway has been closed from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe since early Thursday morning, when a 1,000-foot section of pavement near the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center was damaged by repeated ocean overwash during a powerful nor'easter.

NCDOT crews began rebuilding the protective sand dune along N.C. 12 after tidal conditions subsided Sunday. The damaged asphalt and grading was removed, and crews began laying a mixture of aggregate and gravel to construct the one-lane road.

State transportation crews are working to reconstruct N.C. 12 in its 2-lane, paved configuration but do not have a timeline for full reopening. NCDOT will announce the full reopening in advance.

The emergency ferry route between Rodanthe and Stumpy Point will remain in operation on a 24-hour schedule until traffic congestion on Hatteras Island subsides and officials determine the emergency route is no longer needed.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov.

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