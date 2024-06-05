Newest Corolla foal euthanized two days after birth

COROLLA — The newest foal in the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, was euthanized shortly after her birth, according to a Facebook post.

Elsa was born Sunday morning in decent health, the fund said Tuesday. She was seen nursing numerous times by their staff.

Watch related story: Corolla horse dies after being struck by vehicle

Second Corolla wild horse dies after being struck & injured by vehicle

Tuesday morning, Elsa was seen with a different harem and in extremely bad shape, separated from her mom and 2-year-old sister, according to the fund.

"After touching base with our vet, we decided to try and grab Elsa and take her back over to her mother to see if they could be successfully reunited," the fund said in the post. "We were able to catch her and get her into the truck, but once we had our hands on her we could tell she was in very bad shape. After another conversation with the vet, and also after learning that her mother had been seen kicking at her on Sunday, we decided to forego trying to reunite them and brought Elsa directly to the farm so she could be seen by the vet."

Blood tests ran by the horse fund revealed Elsa didn't receive any colostrum, a nutrient-dense form of breast milk that is released shortly after giving birth.

Watch: Chincoteague Pony Swim: A News 3 Digital Documentary

The Chincoteague Island Pony Swim: A News 3 Digital Documentary

The fund suspects her mother rejected Elsa because she sensed her newest foal was not going to survive.

Elsa was put down Tuesday evening, where she now rests with her "aunts" of the horse fund family.