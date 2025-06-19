'Total loss,' Huge fire burns down Southern Shores rental property

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — A large fire completely burned down an oceanfront rental vacation property on Wednesday, according to the town manager of Southern Shores.

On social media, a video posted by Celeste Rafferty captured the flame-engulfed building. The town manager of Southern Shores says the rental property is located at 150 Ocean Boulevard.

No one was injured in this incident, according to the town manager. The fire was successfully contained to the site.

The town manager says the cause of this fire is currently unknown