No student or staff injuries in Currituck Co. School bus crash

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A Currituck County School spokesperson has told the Voice that “there were no injuries to students or staff” following an accident involving a Currituck Public School bus on the morning of Tuesday, March 19.

No other details were provided by the spokesperson, although a post earlier in the morning on the Currituck County Facebook page informed families of the Central Elementary School in Barco that “Bus 20 has been delayed this morning. A call will follow from our Transportation Department with more details. Thank you for your patience and understanding!”

The Voice has reached out to other agencies including the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for additional information. We will update this report when it becomes available.