North Carolina Congressman Murphy to undergo surgery for tumor at base of skull

DARE Co., N.C.—Congressman Greg Murphy, the Republican who represents North Carolina’s Third Congressional District, issued the following statement on May 21 about a personal health issue. The Third District includes Dare and Hyde Counties, among others.
“As a physician I have, for the last 30 years, taken care of thousands and thousands of patients. It is now my turn to be one. After a series of tests and scans, I have been diagnosed with a base of skull tumor called a pituitary macroadenoma. It is thought to be a benign tumor, however, given its size and location, and its subsequent ability to affect vital structures in the brain, I am scheduled to have it surgically removed. As every patient should, I have the utmost faith in my physicians and surgeons to get me through this and back on the road to full recovery.
I have been, and will continue to be, a tireless advocate for those who take care of patients. The doctors, nurses, and medical staff who train and sacrifice for years and years to care for others have answered the highest call of humanity and should be appreciated for such. They are not compensated or appreciated enough. I am blessed to have the supportive love of my wife Wendy and our entire family, as well as my incredible staff, in addition to the wonderful, amazing, and patriotic constituents of North Carolina’s Third District.
The prognosis is excellent, and I hope to be back to work full-time soon. I am, as are all things, in the hands of God and am at absolute peace. I appreciate your thoughts and prayers and hope everyone understands our desire for privacy at this time.”