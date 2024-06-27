Watch Now
NWS hurricane preparedness forums coming to the Outer Banks

Hurricane Preparedness Community Forum
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jun 27, 2024

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The National Weather Service is hosting a series of public discussions throughout coastal North Carolina about hurricane preparedness. NWS meteorologists will discuss topics like; what the hurricane track means, the various impacts tropical systems can bring and why you should never let you guard down, even after the storm passes.

There are three of these Hurricane Preparedness Community Forums in Dare County.

Thursday, June 27th
6:00 PM
Jennette's Pier
7223 S Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, NC

Tuesday, July 30th
2:00 PM
Avon Fire Department
40159 Harbor Rd, Avon, NC

Wednesday, July 31st
10:00 AM
Dare County Emergency Operations Center
370 Airport Road, Manteo, NC

The Hurricane Preparedness Community Forums are hosted by the NWS Weather Forecast Office in Newport/Morehead City, NC

