NWS hurricane preparedness forums coming to the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The National Weather Service is hosting a series of public discussions throughout coastal North Carolina about hurricane preparedness. NWS meteorologists will discuss topics like; what the hurricane track means, the various impacts tropical systems can bring and why you should never let you guard down, even after the storm passes.

Watch related: Outer Banks house collapses into the ocean

Outer Banks house collapses into the ocean

There are three of these Hurricane Preparedness Community Forums in Dare County.

Thursday, June 27th

6:00 PM

Jennette's Pier

7223 S Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, NC

Tuesday, July 30th

2:00 PM

Avon Fire Department

40159 Harbor Rd, Avon, NC

Wednesday, July 31st

10:00 AM

Dare County Emergency Operations Center

370 Airport Road, Manteo, NC

The Hurricane Preparedness Community Forums are hosted by the NWS Weather Forecast Office in Newport/Morehead City, NC