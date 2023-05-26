OBX visitors make the most of stormy start to Memorial Day weekend

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – The Outer Banks is a vacation destination for many, especially on Memorial Day weekend.

However, stormy weather is forecast in the Southeast region for most of the weekend.

H2OBX Waterpark is set to open for its sixth season on Saturday, May 27. A manager there told News 3 on Friday that at that time, they still plan to open as scheduled. Visitors can check their Facebook page and website for any updates.

News MORE: Weather could put a damper on Memorial Day weekend plans Angela Bohon

Morris Farm Market also gets a lot of tourists who are going to and from the beach. Tony Markun, who coordinates a lot of the live music, said the market will stay open rain or shine but he’s changing up the outdoor schedule.

“This weekend, we had a lot of events planned. We’ve had to taper it back a little bit,” Markun said.

Other than the crashing waves, the beaches were pretty quiet in Kitty Hawk on Friday. Connie Laughlin mostly had the beach to herself and snuggled up behind a lifeguard stand, listening to the ocean and reading a book.

“I saw the weather, and I checked it like every other hour because it can be finicky down here,” said Laughlin. “Too late to really cancel anything and as soon as I got here, I came to the beach because I’m not going to waste a trip!”

Laughlin said she hasn’t made any other plans.

“This is pretty much it unless it pours down rain on me. Then I’m not sure, guess I’ll have to find something else to do.”

News RELATED: More than 1 million Virginians hitting the road for the holiday weekend: AAA Ellen Ice

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau has a list of things to do, broken down by category, on their website.