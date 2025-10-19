Oceanfront home collapses in Buxton; 11th since mid-September

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — An oceanfront home in Buxton collapsed around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, marking the eleventh house to fall in the village since mid-September, according to Island Free Press, WTKR News 3’s news-gathering partner.

The unoccupied home, located at 46006 Cottage Avenue, was built in 1956, Dare County tax records show. No injuries were reported.

Officials say additional collapses remain possible in both Buxton and Rodanthe, and beachgoers are urged to stay away from the site and nearby shoreline because of dangerous debris.

Since 2020, 22 oceanfront homes have collapsed along Hatteras Island — including six in Rodanthe in 2024, according to Island Free Press.