Ohio man, 18, drowns in Nags Head

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — An 18-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio was pulled from the ocean in Nags Head Wednesday after he drowned, according to the town of Nags Head.

The man, whose name was not provided, was swimming with two other people when the situation turned dire.

The Nags Head fire & rescue and police departments were dispatched to the Gull Street public beach access after receiving a report of three swimmers in distress, officials say.

Two of the swimmers made it back to shore, but the third could not be located.

Eventually, a police officer sent a drone up and was able to locate the man, but the medical interventions deployed were not able to save him in time. He was pronounced dead at The Outer Banks Hospital.

Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue assisted with the mission.