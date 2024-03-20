Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityOuter Banks

Actions

People are digging holes on OBX beaches again. Authorities are urging them to stop.

Town of Kill Devil Hills beach holes.jpg
Posted at 11:40 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 11:40:33-04

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Town of Kill Devil Hills said its ocean rescue supervisor responded to three dangerous holes left on beaches Wednesday.

The Town said in a statement that such holes are "extremely dangerous," as sand collapses can result in injury and even death.

A spokesperson told News 3 that holes should never be dug deeper than they are wide.

News

Fire department reminds beachgoers not to dig deep holes in sand

Megan Garnache
12:16 PM, Jun 06, 2018

They went on to say that sandhole collapses are far more likely than shark attacks nationwide.

The Town said that sand holes make it challenging for first responders to traverse the beach in emergency situations, and that emergency vehicles can get damaged by the holes.

The Town asked that if anyone does dig a hole, to please fill it before leaving the beach.

More stories from The Outer Banks

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book