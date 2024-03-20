People are digging holes on OBX beaches again. Authorities are urging them to stop.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Town of Kill Devil Hills said its ocean rescue supervisor responded to three dangerous holes left on beaches Wednesday.

The Town said in a statement that such holes are "extremely dangerous," as sand collapses can result in injury and even death.

A spokesperson told News 3 that holes should never be dug deeper than they are wide.

They went on to say that sandhole collapses are far more likely than shark attacks nationwide.

The Town said that sand holes make it challenging for first responders to traverse the beach in emergency situations, and that emergency vehicles can get damaged by the holes.

The Town asked that if anyone does dig a hole, to please fill it before leaving the beach.