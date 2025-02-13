Potential source of contamination identified at Buxton FUDS site, further testing to come

BUXTON, N.C. — A potential source of petroleum contamination at the Buxton Formerly Used Defense Site has now been identified after the Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District released its report about work done in May 2024.

"The pipe removal report has been released, and it is on our website, and that report was a potential source of contamination," said Sara Keisler, the project manager for the USACE Savannah District.

Residents have also noticed changes in the area.

“Since they've left, we've had no smell. There's been no signs of any oil," said Brian Harris, a member of the Buxton Civic Association.

Over the last five months, significant work has been done at the site as crews took soil samples and removed much of the infrastructure that was present.

“It still continues to head in the right direction," said Harris.

For Harris and the Buxton Civic Association, the progress they are seeing at the Buxton FUDS site has been a long time coming.

“Once we got organized and started really pushing the issue, there's strength in numbers, and that's been proven," said Harris.

Though this might be the source, testing will continue in the coming months to determine the extent of the contamination.

“That comprehensive sampling report, and where they are sampling that area, is going to be our biggest finder. Whether or not there's contamination still there, at what levels that contamination is at, and then we can really understand how to remediate the site," said Keisler.

Another positive development is the upcoming establishment of a restoration advisory board, which will be vital for the future of the project.

“There's a lot of infrastructure that, as this site continually erodes, is just going to keep resurfacing. While we have everybody at the table, it's just important that we get this taken care of for the future," said Harris.

The hope is that one day, the area can be reopened for the public to enjoy again.

This spring, a contractor will come in to take more soil and groundwater samples, which will help determine the next steps for the site.