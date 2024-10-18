Several manatees spotted in Southern Shores in the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Earlier Thursday morning a group of manatees were spotted in Southern Shores in the Outer Banks.

The manatees have begun to head back to the warmer waters in Florida and can be seen swimming through some of the canals in the area.

“Hopefully, they are heading south,” Marina Doshkov said Monday, Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator for the North Carolina Aquariums and Jennette's Pier. “Temps are currently safe but borderline for manatees."

If you see a manatee give the Outer Banks Marine Mammal Stranding Network a call at 252-455-9654.