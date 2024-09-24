Third Rodanthe house in the past week collapses in the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A third oceanfront house on GA Kohler Court in just the past week has been pulled down by the ocean waves in Rodanthe.

Two houses were destroyed on Friday, and Tuesday's marks the tenth house since 2020 on the Outer Banks to meet its end.

Few houses on GA Kohler Court remain, but their time would appear to be short. Tuesday's collapse of 23039 GA Kohler nearly took down the house beside it.

Watch: Rodanthe house collapses into the ocean

News 3 was on scene when the house collapsed and got video of it slumping to the side after a large wave crashed into its stilts.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore had been advising residents and visitors to avoid the beach following the first two collapses due to debris.

Watch: Second Rodanthe house in two days collapses

News 3 spoke to the owner of a house that collapsed nearby early Friday morning who drove three hours to Rodanthe after getting the call.

"We lose sleep over littering the beach," Paul Troy told News 3.

The issue of what to do with the structures is complex. For homeowners, it isn’t always financially feasible to move or destroy it and they are also expected to foot the bill for clean-up if it collapses.

News 3 will be following through on this latest collapse, reaching out to the homeowner and local authorities.