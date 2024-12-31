Virginia man crashes car in OBX attempting to avoid pursuit

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

A man from Carrsville was arrested in Currituck County after police used tire deflators to stop his car on Wednesday, according to a report from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Chesapeake Police Department at 12:40 a.m. about a vehicle pursuit crossing state lines.

32-year-old Brandon Wade was traveling at 100 mph when a Currituck deputy identified the car and began pursuit. Deputies deployed stop sticks, successfully running Wade's vehicle off the road near Coinjock.

Wade was charged by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office with fleeing or eluding arrest, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and speeding. Wade's charges in Virginia are still pending.

Wade is currently in custody at the Currituck County Detention Center with bond set at $100,000.