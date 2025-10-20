Woman arrested for attempting to steal US flag at OBX No Kings rally: Docs

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A Kitty Hawk woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a U.S. flag from someone at the Outer Banks anti-Trump "No Kings" rally, according to court documents.

Rhonda Kay Cecille Loy was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, attempted larceny, and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Kitty Hawk along N. Croatan Highway from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Loy was arrested on the shoulder of this road near the intersection with Dogwood Trail, according to court documents. Loy, wearing a hat that reads: TRUMP WAS RIGHT, appeared to be yelling at the roadside protesters from her truck in a video sent to News 3 — she then got out of her truck to further the confrontation.

Court documents state that Loy grabbed the right tricep of James Caine during an altercation. She then allegedly attempted to steal an American flag in his possession. During this "scuffle," court documents say Loy was shouting "derogatory/hate words."

