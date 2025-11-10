'A blessing to bless others' | Cooper’s Restaurant feeds hundreds for free in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — When food benefits were delayed for some families this month, Rachael Copeland knew she couldn’t sit back and watch her neighbors go hungry.

In late October, Portsmouth neighborhood reporter Kamilah Williams shared how Copeland and her husband, Len, had plans to serve spaghetti dinners to the community.

At her family’s restaurant, Cooper’s in Midtown Portsmouth, Copeland and her husband served up free spaghetti dinners to anyone who needed a plate, no questions asked.

For regulars like Mary Humphrey, the gesture meant more than just a meal; it was a sign of appreciation.

“It’s nice to have people that are so kind,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey and her friends usually visit Cooper’s on Fridays, but Monday was different.

With a delay in November food stamps, the group, like many others, came for a hot meal and a reminder that their community still cares.

Copeland said she was moved by how many people and local businesses stepped up to help make the giveaway possible.

“God gave me the vision to do it, and so many people volunteered to help serve. I am so grateful to every single person in there,” Copeland said.

Businesses donated spaghetti noodles, salad dressing, and Sam's Club even gave Copeland a gift card so that she could buy extra supplies and salad. The line stretched outside as people waited patiently for their turn.

“So many of them are hurting right now with not getting paid, not getting their SNAP benefits. To know they’re getting a free, home-cooked meal, it’s a blessing," Copeland said.

Community members like Cynthia Cradle said they see it as an answered prayer.

“God, in some way, opened up miracle doors with the Food Bank to bless us with more food,” she said.

But the effort doesn’t stop there.

Copeland says she’s already planning her next act of service, distributing food vouchers between Thanksgiving and Christmas to local organizations, including Senior Services, Salvation Army, and Maryview Hospital.

As long as there’s a need in Portsmouth, she says the doors at Cooper’s will stay open.

“They’re excited they’re getting a meal,” Copeland said. “And I’m just thankful to be able to help.”