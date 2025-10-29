‘Everyone is family’: Cooper’s restaurant offers free dinner amid SNAP delays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As federal food assistance funding tightens and government shutdowns continue to affect families across the country, one Portsmouth restaurant owner is stepping up to serve her neighbors.

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, more than 22,000 people in Portsmouth receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

With those benefits facing potential delays or reductions, Rachael Copeland, owner of Cooper’s Restaurant and Lounge in the Midtown area, said she wants to help.

“I tell everybody, I don't own it. God does. He's just given me a job and a mission that I love to serve people,” Copeland said.

Cooper’s, known for its soul food and community outreach, will host a free spaghetti dinner on Monday, November 10, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until they run out. The event is open to anyone in need, no questions asked.

“We’re going to be serving a free spaghetti dinner to anybody that has been impacted by the government shutdown, whether it's because they're not getting a paycheck, or their SNAP benefits haven't come, or whatever,” Copeland said.

Rachael and her husband, Len, have a long history of service in Portsmouth. They’ve offered free meals, prayer, and support to residents facing tough times. Copeland said she understands how deeply families are struggling right now.

“It just is overwhelming, mentally, emotionally on people, and I don't see an end in sight in the foreseeable future. So I hope other restaurants, if they can, will come up with ideas of things they can do to help the community," Copeland said.

On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the launch of the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program, which will provide SNAP benefits on a weekly basis through November.

“We are prepared to fund this program for the entire month of November,” Youngkin said during a press conference.

Copeland said no matter what happens with government programs, her doors will remain open to those who need a hot meal.

“I don’t believe in having customers,” she said. “Everybody who comes in here is family.”

The free dinner will take place at Cooper’s Restaurant and Lounge, 3112 High St., Portsmouth. Copeland says they have around 1,400 plates to serve.