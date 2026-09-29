Body recovered from water in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Elizabeth River on Tuesday.

The body was pulled from the water near Crawford Circle, close to the Downtown Tunnel.

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