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Body recovered from water in Portsmouth

WTKR's Top Stories: Tuesday, Sept. 29
Portsmouth police generic PPD
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PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Elizabeth River on Tuesday.

The body was pulled from the water near Crawford Circle, close to the Downtown Tunnel.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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