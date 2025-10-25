CODI Alert: issued for missing 14-year-old Portsmouth girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a CODI Alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Portsmouth police are searching for Iyanah Nevaeh-Sky Pitts, a 14-year-old Black female, with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2 and weighs 120 pounds.

Pitts was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans on Friday at 3:04 p.m. in the 1400 block of Elmhurst Lane in Portsmouth.

Police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information about Pitts' whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-8737.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.