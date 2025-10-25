Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

CODI Alert: issued for missing 14-year-old Portsmouth girl

CODI ALERT IYANAH NEVAEH-SKY PITTS
VSP
CODI ALERT IYANAH NEVAEH-SKY PITTS
Posted
and last updated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a CODI Alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Portsmouth police are searching for Iyanah Nevaeh-Sky Pitts, a 14-year-old Black female, with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2 and weighs 120 pounds.

Pitts was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans on Friday at 3:04 p.m. in the 1400 block of Elmhurst Lane in Portsmouth.

Police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information about Pitts' whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-8737.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

True Crime 757 Podcast