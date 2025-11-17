Dozens of new trees planted to cool down one of Portsmouth’s hottest neighborhoods

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Back in July, WTKR's Portsmouth Neighborhood Teporter Kamilah Williams reported on the work of graduate students and professors at Virginia Wesleyan University as they identified some of the hottest areas in Portsmouth and looked for ways to bring relief to neighborhoods like Columbia Park.

This month, the “Cool Down P-Town” project is moving from research to results.

For research assistant Vanessa Davidsen, the effort to cool Portsmouth is about the people in the area.

As she guided volunteers through the next phase of planting, she described the careful work that goes into establishing each tree.

“The skinnier trees are getting stabilization with sticks, and then we’re putting mulch down,” Davidsen said while volunteers planted dozens of young trees and shrubs across the park.

Davidsen and her colleagues spent the summer conducting heat-mapping studies and found that many of the city’s underserved neighborhoods were experiencing the highest temperatures.

“Over the summer, we did heat mapping and we found that underserved areas were higher in temperature,” she said.

Just a few months ago, much of the walking trail at Columbia Park sat exposed, offering little shade. Now, newly planted trees line the path, promising cooler walks and a healthier canopy in the years to come.

Dr. Chris Haley, a professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Wesleyan, said the project grew out of a simple observation and an eager partnership with the city.

“They were very happy to have us come here. There is a walking trail that goes all the way around the park, and there were only a very few trees along it," Haley said.

The project also drew support from the community. Volunteers from First Baptist Church on Elm Avenue spent the day planting trees and shrubs, reflecting on the environmental and educational value of the initiative.

“I did not know that there were female and male species of certain trees,” said volunteer Iris Oxendine. “It was informational, it was helpful, and we were glad to be a part of such a phenomenal plan.”

With about 65 trees and 35 shrubs now planted at Columbia Park, residents can expect a cooler, greener public space as the new canopy matures.

Davidsen, Haley, and church volunteers say they hope the work inspires more community-driven environmental projects.

Davidsen is already planning the next one.

“I’m organizing one on Fredericksburg in the spring,” Davidsen said.

The Cool Down P-Town project shows how research, community partnerships, and a commitment to environmental justice can make a measurable difference, helping keep the heat down and spirits up across Portsmouth.