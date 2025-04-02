No jail time for former Portsmouth Councilman Barnes' following assault charge

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — De'Andre Barnes, the former Portsmouth councilman who was arrested twice last year and charged with domestic assault and the wrongful dissemination of images, will not serve any time in jail, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Barnes was sentenced to 60 days in jail for the wrongful dissemination of images and 10 days on the assault charge, but all time was suspended, pending a year of good behavior.

According to court documents obtained in December, Barnes pushed his wife into a storm door in front of police when she tried to enter their home.

Watch: Barnes arrested for second time in late 2024

Portsmouth councilman arrested for second time in the past month

His wife told officers she was trying to get some things out of the house after Barnes changed the locks, according to the criminal complaint. However, her ID had the Boat Street address and she still got mail sent to the home. Police then informed Barnes that there are steps he has to take to legally evict her or keep her from being in the home.

When she took a step in the door, Barnes “pushed [her] into the storm door with great force” in front of police to keep her from entering, the complaint says.

Barnes was also arrested a month prior for an incident with a family member, a young girl, police said. This happened after a witness reported seeing a girl wearing a backpack screaming while being dragged and forced into a car by Barnes.

Watch: Magistrate denies warrants against Portsmouth Councilman Barnes arrested & charged with assault

Magistrate denies warrants against Portsmouth city councilman arrested for assault

He was not charged for the November incident, as the magistrate didn’t find probable cause to charge him after reviewing evidence from police.

A protective order from Barnes' wife was also renewed Wednesday, which states no hostile contact is allowed — only contacts for their kids.

Barnes lost his reelection bid back in November.