From tragedy to action: Portsmouth volunteers ensure safe school routes with ‘Be Safe’ initiative

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — What started as a local response to tragedy has grown into a citywide movement, ensuring Portsmouth students get to school safely, thanks to a program called Be Safe, a community-led initiative by Give Back 2 Da Block in partnership with Portsmouth United.

For the past four years, dozens of dedicated volunteers have shown up each morning at bus stops across the city, offering more than just supervision. They bring smiles, encouragement and a sense of security to hundreds of students.

“This initiative that we’ve been doing for the last four years is a safe passage program that we named ‘Be Safe,’” said Darrell Redmond, founder of Give Back 2 Da Block. “This is an evidence-based practice utilized around the nation to help reduce violence and create a safe environment.”

Redmond’s passion is deeply personal.

“A few years ago, one of our kids that we used to mentor actually lost his life to gun violence at the bus stop,” he said.

That loss inspired action. Now, the program is expanding to five new locations, including Southside, Dale’s Home, Seaboard and two sites in Churchland.

Volunteers like Reggie Gatling, who walks his son and other neighborhood children to their buses, say they’re proud to be part of the change.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity to give back to the community,” Gatling said. “I thought the idea was amazing when Darrell came up with it.”

The initiative receives strong support from Portsmouth United’s Safe Communities Program, led by Chantal Matthews. Her team has worked closely with local organizations to build on existing efforts.

“We’ve been working with our community partners and really just coming alongside them,” Matthews said. “Finding out what the needs are so that we're more effective at addressing those underlying causes.”

Each morning, more than 300 children are greeted by volunteers. Many receive a wave, a high-five, or a word of encouragement before school.

“It actually fuels me to get up in the morning,” said Redmond. “The ones who don’t feel good, we get the chance to inspire them, to uplift them and encourage them to have an amazing day.”

Organizers say public safety is a shared responsibility. As Be Safe expands, families across Portsmouth can feel reassured knowing their children’s journeys to school begin with watchful eyes and caring hearts.