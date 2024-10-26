'Lead or leave:' Calls for more accountability on policing in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A prayer kicked off a call for more accountability when it comes to fighting crime in Portsmouth.

Pastor Barry Randall-Jenkins led a gathering on the steps of Portsmouth City Hall to send a message to Police Chief Stephen Jenkins.

"We are looking to our police department for help, Randall-Jenkins said. "We keep trying to reinvent the wheel, when what's needed in Portsmouth is plain, old fashioned police [and asking people] 'Why are you not in school today, young man? I need y'all to get off this corner'."

Watch: Portsmouth PD chief addresses recent crime; says he needs 90 more officers

Portsmouth PD chief addresses recent crime; says he needs 90 more officers

The small rally comes just days after a forum where Chief Jenkins said violent crimes, like rape and homicides, are down 15 percent from Jan. 1, 2024 to Sept. 30, 2024, when compared to the statement time period in 2023.

But Randall-Jenkins said the police department needs to be more proactive.

"It hasn't been minimized to us, because we're still getting the same things that people are calling and saying, 'hey, nothing is being done'."

Watch: Portsmouth residents outraged by recent cases of violence across the city

Portsmouth residents outraged by recent cases of violence across the city

In this week's forum Chief Jenkins stressed a need to hire 90 more police officers and described the challenges of retaining the officers he already has on staff.

"You are asking me, right now, to play a championship football game against Tom Bray in his prime, with six players, and you're expecting me to win," Chief Jenkins said Wednesday. "You're expecting me to go out here and compete."

Randall-Jenkins told the small group Friday he believes the department should facilitate more engagements in the neighborhood that need it the most.

"How is it that we don't have enough police officers to patrol a crime-infested street, but if someone loses their life on that street, then I can bring 25 and 30 police officers?" he asked.

Watch: Nonprofit aims to provide gang prevention tools to Portsmouth students

Portsmouth non-profit to provide gang prevention to Portsmouth students

The pastor put pressure on Chief Jenkins citing some recent incidents, including a man who was shot and killed Sunday on Jefferson and Evergreen, and another man who was shot on High Street the same day.

"My issue is not asking anyone to resign," Randall-Jenkins said. "My issue is saying lead or leave. Basically, what I'm saying is, if you will lead us, there is no need for you to leave us. But if you will not lead us, then we need you to leave us. Because what I cannot sit back and tolerate when you (the chief) say, 'we all have to do this together'."

The chief saying earlier in the week: "I'm not going into a back and forth with anybody...I'm pouring my heart and soul into this community, and those who are realistic about what we're doing recognize that."