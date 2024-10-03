Man charged with murder in Gilmerton Ave. shooting arrested: Portsmouth Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The man who was charged in the Sept. 24 murder on Gilmerton Ave. has been arrested Wednesday, according to Portsmouth Police.

Tony Anthony McKeithan, 65, was charged with, first-degree murder, malicious shooting, discharge of a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting within 1,000 feet of a school zone and use of a firearm.

McKeithan was arraigned in court this morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Gilmerton Avenue Sept. 24 to find 38-year-old Marvin Hatcher suffering from a gunshot wound, where he died on the scene.

McKeithan is currently being held without bail, says the PPD.