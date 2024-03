PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth, according to police.

The shooting happened Monday just before 1:30 a.m. near the 2900 block of Turnpike Road, police say. That's near the T.J. Maxx and Kroger on Frederick Blvd.



Officers say they found a man who had been shot and took him to the hospital. His current condition is unclear.

Police did not share any suspect information. We'll update this article once we learn more.