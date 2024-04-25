Port of Virginia still expects traffic despite Baltimore port partially reopening after bridge collapse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Roughly one month after a container ship hit and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the first vessels passed through the Baltimore port after a temporary deep channel opened.

The collapse had a ripple effect in Hampton Roads as ports, including the Port of Virginia, absorbed the Baltimore traffic. Even with Baltimore's port partially reopened, Virginia will still see additional traffic.

Our port is expected to get 18,000 to 20,000 containers of cargo from Baltimore this month.

WTKR staff Port of Virginia

That impacts not only the port, but those who help transport the cargo and keep traffic moving through the area.

"This morning we had numerous containers," the terminal manager for Integrity Drayage in Portsmouth told News 3 Thursday. "We had them all double stacked all the way out."

He helps pull containers out from the port and move them to various regions all over the country. He said all Thursday there had been a steady stream of trucks moving through the area — with help from many hands.

"Actually, the port and the way the truckers have operated – I've been real happy with how they've worked together," said the Integrity Drayage terminal manager.

The truck repair shops in Portsmouth said they've been especially busy too.

"On an everyday basis we're meeting the truckers on the side of the road," said the owner of Cottles Enterprises, a truck repair shop in Portsmouth.

WTKR staff Truck repair workers in Portsmouth.

It's work that's being valued.

"Because previously the railroad has been taking all the freight from the truckers and stuff like that and they've been having a real hard time, that I've been noticing, but with the Baltimore traffic that's been rerouted here I'm starting to see the truckers have a little break and they're getting a little bit more freight," said the owner of Cottles Enterprises.

The boost of roughly 40% in business, according to truck repair and drayage workers, came after the Baltimore collapse.

"Everybody like, yeah, we appreciate the work, we like it, but we don't want to profit off of a tragedy," said the Integrity Drayage terminal manager. "We got the attitude more of so that we're supporting each other. That's the way it should be."

The workers expect to continue at this pace for a while even as Baltimore slowly reopens.

"I don't think anytime soon it's going to change and be as it was before," said the owner of Cottles Enterprises. "I think the traffic is going to be around for a little time."

A spokesperson for the Port of Virginia said it expanded its hours to help get truckers in and out more quickly. He also said reservations for drivers have been key to efficiency.

The port expects to see Baltimore traffic continue through the summer.