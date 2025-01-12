Portsmouth Humane Society faces heating crisis. How the community can help.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Humane Society is facing a heating emergency as winter weather has left the facility without adequate heat, prompting urgent appeals for foster families to care for medium and large dogs.

The crisis began over the weekend following a snowfall and plunging temperatures that impacted the shelter's HVAC system. As a result, the humane society is relying on space heaters to keep pets warm, which shelter leaders say poses safety hazards for visitors and staff.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with Dianna Uchiek, director of the Portsmouth Humane Society, who described the severity of the situation.

Watch related coverage: Local animal shelters see more lost pets after New Years celebrations

Local animal shelters see more lost pets after New Years celebrations

"I think we’ll be in this position for several days," Uchiek said. The area housing large and medium dogs has been particularly affected.

"We're talking about 40- to 80-pound dogs. Fortunately, they have fur coats," Uchiek explained. However, she noted that these larger animals can be intimidating for potential foster families, making it harder to find suitable placements.

Despite the challenges, the shelter continues operations and urges the community to help. In addition to fostering, officials encourage donations of blankets to keep the animals warm during this critical time.