Portsmouth PD chief addresses recent crime; says he needs 90 more officers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Bob Dewitt was born and raised in Portsmouth. In fact, he was born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital.

Dewitt works along along High Street and lives in the Olde Towne area. The city is home.

But he calls recent crime incidents "heartbreaking."

"I personally hear gunshots weekly," he said. "If it's not every other night, it's very week."

Dewitt works close to where a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning. Later that day, another man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on Jefferson Street.

During a forum Wednesday night, Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins, said from Jan. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2024, violent crime—which includes murder, rape and robbery—is down 15% compared to the same time period in 2023.

As of Oct. 21, 2024, the city saw 33 homicides compared to 34 at the same point in 2023.

The chief also noted an increase of shootings into occupied dwellings which includes homes.

The chief said his department has done a number of things including enhancing surveillance along High Street and addressing potential violations with in the business district.

Chief Jenkins spent a considerable amount of time talking about staffing. He said he needs to hire 90 officers in order to adequately staff his department.

He says a challenge is staying competitive with other police departments in Hampton Roads, and retaining the officers he already has on the force. He said appreciation for his staff is key.

"They see what you say, and when they’re under appreciate, you know what they do? They pack their bags and leave," the chief said. "Why stay somewhere when you’re underappreciated?"

Mayor Shannon Glover said staffing will be a top priority.

"We’ll be coming up on budget season," he said. "It may not wait till budget season…there may have to be some special appropriations."

The chief said it's also on the part of the community to report crimes and use the Crime Line to provide tips to law enforcement.

Residents hope something will be done soon rather than later.

“I want my city back, Dewitt said. "In the sense of feeling free and not not worrying about this family walking down the sidewalk getting back to their family safe."